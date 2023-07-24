Zeon (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zeon (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Zeon Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZEOOF opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Zeon has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $10.23.
Zeon Company Profile
