ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down to $26.68

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.68, but opened at $25.86. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 380,200 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,090,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,325,700. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,752,000 after acquiring an additional 558,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 767,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

