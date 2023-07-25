2,541 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,741 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.