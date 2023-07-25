3,156 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.0% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $1,953,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 257.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 32.7% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.25. 758,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,283. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 198.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.