3,278 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $172.82. 119,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,219. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.