3,344 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $395,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average of $73.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

