3M (NYSE:MMM) is Flossbach Von Storch AG’s 5th Largest Position

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,291 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 4.1% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 1.69% of 3M worth $982,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 957,541 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.72. 2,657,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,747. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

