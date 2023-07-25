3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-$9.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.23 billion-$32.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.72 billion. 3M also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.10 EPS.

3M Stock Up 5.2 %

MMM stock traded up $5.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.74. 4,170,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,204. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $52,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $68,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 12.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.