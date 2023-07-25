3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-$9.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.23 billion-$32.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.72 billion. 3M also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.10 EPS.

NYSE:MMM opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.25.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

