448 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.89. 15,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.95.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

