80,000 Shares in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.23% of ICZOOM Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICZOOM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

ICZOOM Group Price Performance

Shares of IZM stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44. ICZOOM Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $7.79.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

