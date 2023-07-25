881 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 870,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,920,000 after acquiring an additional 532,788 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $168,827,815,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 331,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 40,675 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,130. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

