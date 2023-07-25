Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 4,134 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 35.4% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,915,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,786,006. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

