Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 134.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 27,150 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 1.2 %

SHEL stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.59. 1,770,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $218.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,521.00.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.