Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 2,770 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after buying an additional 11,051,945 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,020. The stock has a market cap of $274.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

