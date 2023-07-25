Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. RTX comprises 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after buying an additional 345,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after buying an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $13.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,394,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. RTX had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.