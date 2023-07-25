Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $8.70 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 115,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 23.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 74,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 832,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,441,755. The company has a market capitalization of $269.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

