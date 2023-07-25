Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fithian LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Fithian LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 47,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $664.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.86.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $572.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $524.02 and a 200 day moving average of $549.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

