Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 5,919 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,068,000,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,687 shares of company stock worth $2,471,690. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.44. 2,665,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,516,938. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

