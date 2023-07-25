ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.15

Shares of ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 78401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.89.
ADF Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.80.
ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$80.27 million during the quarter. ADF Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
ADF Group Company Profile
ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.
Featured Articles
