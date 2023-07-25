AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

AGNC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. 17,988,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,935,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,066,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 63,537 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $149,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

