Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$92.00 at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$98.00 to C$92.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.28.

AEM stock opened at C$68.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$48.88 and a 52-week high of C$82.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 39.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.7610265 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

