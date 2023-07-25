Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $174.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Airbnb traded as high as $150.78 and last traded at $148.65, with a volume of 4109353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.62.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.16.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $39,746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,167,469.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $39,746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,167,469.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock worth $300,387,637. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,147,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $95,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.81. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

