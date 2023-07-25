Alamos Gold (AGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

