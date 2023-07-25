Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 147.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group accounts for 1.5% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALK. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,773,000 after buying an additional 1,255,861 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,212,000 after buying an additional 1,033,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,611,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 739,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of ALK traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,438,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,594. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

