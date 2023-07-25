Algorand Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $851.64 million and approximately $28.56 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00045755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,799,016,824 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

