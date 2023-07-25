Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires New Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,079 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

