Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Boosts Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.1 %

WERN stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

