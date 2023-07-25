Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Grows Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in nCino were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. State of Wyoming grew its position in nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Insider Activity

nCino Price Performance

In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 72,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $2,285,987.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267,928 shares in the company, valued at $39,952,411.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 72,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $2,285,987.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267,928 shares in the company, valued at $39,952,411.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 243,068 shares of company stock worth $7,424,837. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nCino stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 0.39.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

