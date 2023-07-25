Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $577,000 Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,134,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

FIX opened at $167.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.58. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.25 and a 1 year high of $172.02.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.