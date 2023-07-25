Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

NYSE V opened at $240.69 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The company has a market capitalization of $450.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.