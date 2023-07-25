Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Allkem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Allkem Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Allkem stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Allkem has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

