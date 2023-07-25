Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.53.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,787. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.28.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,870.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $287,214.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,456.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,782,442. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,225,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

