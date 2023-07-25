American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average is $88.70. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

