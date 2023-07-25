Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPE stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. 19,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,046. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

