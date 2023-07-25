Analysts Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) PT at $34.30

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE CNM opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,446,480 shares of company stock valued at $492,095,604. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

