Analyzing Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) & Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Sun Hung Kai Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sampo Oyj pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and Sampo Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Hung Kai Properties N/A N/A N/A Sampo Oyj N/A 13.14% 2.70%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Hung Kai Properties $9.96 billion N/A $3.27 billion N/A N/A Sampo Oyj $8.66 billion 2.59 $1.50 billion $1.23 17.87

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and Sampo Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sun Hung Kai Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Sampo Oyj.

Risk & Volatility

Sun Hung Kai Properties has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo Oyj has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sun Hung Kai Properties and Sampo Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Hung Kai Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Sampo Oyj 1 2 2 0 2.20

Sampo Oyj has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 120.60%. Given Sampo Oyj’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sampo Oyj is more favorable than Sun Hung Kai Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sampo Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats Sun Hung Kai Properties on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China. It also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and fire prevention systems installation, wooden doors production and installation, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder's comprehensive, fire, employees' compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors' all risks, third party liability, and property all risks. In addition, the company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile broadband services; and data center services, including infrastructure, facility management, and other value-added services. Further, it manages car parks, tunnels, bridges, and toll roads; offers transport facilities for private and the public sectors; operates an expressway; provides public bus transportation services; and offers airport freight forwarding and aviation support services. Additionally, the company provides container handling and storage, container freight station, and other port-related services; operates department stores and supermarkets; and offers mortgage and other loan financing facilities, as well as offers asset and project management, architectural and engineering, cleaning, and secretarial services. It also engages in the club and road management business. The company was formerly known as Sun Hung Kai (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited in March 1973. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance. It also provides life, individual and group pension, home and content, illness, animal, electronics, change of ownership, workers' compensation, rewards, marine, aviation, and transport insurance, as well as wealth management and asset management services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

