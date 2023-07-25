Andrew Worland Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6) Stock

International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6 – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Worland purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$215,000.00 ($145,270.27).

International Graphite Limited manufactures and supplies downstream graphite products. It offers high and ultra-high purity micronized graphite and battery anode materials for the lithium-ion battery industry. The company also focuses on the exploration and development of the Springdale Graphite Project consisting of two granted exploration licenses, a prospecting license, and an application for an exploration licence in located in Hopetoun, Western Australia.

