Anyswap (ANY) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $38.74 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $38.74 million and $75.36 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00007101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.09738829 USD and is down -5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $88.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

