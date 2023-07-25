Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average is $105.21. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

