Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Aravive from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Aravive Stock Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Aravive has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aravive

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Aravive had a negative net margin of 1,187.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,865.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aravive by 23.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aravive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aravive by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive



Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

