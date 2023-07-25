ARAW Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.77 Million (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded up 622.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. ARAW has a market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 403.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 tokens. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.00757099 USD and is up 706.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,211,977.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

