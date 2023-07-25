ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
