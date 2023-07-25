ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

