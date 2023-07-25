Arch Capital Group (ACGL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $82.52.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

