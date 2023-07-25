Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 126,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

