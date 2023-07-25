Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $191.91 Billion in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,527 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,909,488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 11,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $526.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

