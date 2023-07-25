Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $469.90 Billion in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,899,181,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

