Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $95.93 Billion in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $95,925,000,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 1.12. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair lowered STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

