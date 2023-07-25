Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,751,600,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWD opened at $163.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $163.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average of $154.37.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

