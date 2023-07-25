Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,203,220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.1 %

PSX opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average is $99.52. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

